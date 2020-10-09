ST. THOMAS — The U.S. Department of Commerce will award $21.9 million to the V.I. Port Authority to rebuild and expand cargo handling and storage infrastructure at the Crown Bay Terminal on St. Thomas.
According to a news release Thursday, the Department of Commerce, through its Economic Development Administration, is awarding the grant to support increased exports and imports and enhanced local economic resiliency. The Crown Bay Terminal is located in one of the territory’s 14 Opportunity Zones, or economically distressed areas where new investments may be eligible for tax benefits.
“This project will help the Virgin Islands Port Authority to expand the Crown Bay Terminal’s capacity to ship goods internationally, and the project’s location in an Opportunity Zone will attract additional investment,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. The EDA grant will be matched with $6.1 million in local funds and is expected to create 125 jobs, retain 50 jobs and generate $6.1 million in private investment, according to the release.
V.I. Port Authority Assistant Executive Director Damian Cartwright said the grant was “extremely great news” for the Port Authority.
“Expanding and improving [the Port Authority’s] existing 40-year old cargo facility in Crown Bay would make St. Thomas a prime area for transshipment throughout the eastern and southern Caribbean,” he said. “Increased space to expand our cargo operations directly benefits local consumers as businesses will be able to expand their inventory and fulfill the needs of our residents and businesses in the territory.”
Cartwright said the port is in a designated Opportunity Zone and hopes that development will be the stimulus for other private investments in the area. “We thank the Department of Commerce for the funds that will be used to improve this vital port and consequently improving the lives of Virgin Islanders,” he said.
The project is funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018.