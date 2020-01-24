BUDAPEST, Hungary — The U.S. posted its worst result in at least eight years in a global corruption index, as special interests and growing threats to checks and balances made it more difficult to tackle graft.
The U.S. was tied with France for 23rd in the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index, one place lower than the previous year, according to a report published by Transparency International on Thursday. Denmark and New Zealand tied for first, indicating the lowest levels of corruption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.