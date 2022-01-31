Virgin Islander Alton Adams Sr. believed music was a catalyst for social change, and today his legacy continues with a new Navy Band composition award.
The Alton Adams Sr. Award for Emerging Composers was announced in November.
“It makes sense that we combine the Navy’s efforts on diversity and our desire to have a composition contest,” said oboist first class Joshua Arvizu, who conceived the award and now directs the program to award it. “The next logical step was to name it after Alton Adams.”
Adams, born in 1889 in the Virgin Islands, was the first Black bandmaster in the U.S. Navy, and led an all-Black Navy Band during a period of racial segregation.
Adams played the flute and piccolo and composed songs such as “The Governor’s Own” and “The Virgin Islands March.”
In 1924, Adams toured the nation with his band and won the esteem of fellow bandmasters, but his nomination for membership in the American Bandmasters Association was denied in 1936.
Nearly 70 years later, Adams posthumously received the honor in 2006, and has been recognized for his contributions in the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Arvizu noted that he reached out to the Adams family, who granted their permission to use his name.
Arvizu has played the oboe with the U.S. Navy Band since 2009, but he found his way to the instrument by happenstance when he was 16.
“When I moved to Louisiana, they didn’t have a strings program, and I used to play the violin,” Arvizu said. “My mom decided I should play the oboe, because not a lot of people play that instrument, and it just worked.”
In addition to the new program honoring Adams, Arvizu directs a high school musician competition and said the emerging composers award idea came to him around a year ago.
He was further inspired by the Navy’s new guidelines on diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Having a team, inclusion is everything,” Arvizu said. “We want everyone on the team to feel important and valued.”
Personally, diversity and inclusion are significant to Arvizu.
“I am a gay Mexican-American, and there aren’t a lot of places where I could have made a career [in music] in such a great way, that’s a hard thing to do,” Arvizu said. “I’m very thankful that the Navy has given me that opportunity. I feel like I have a stake in helping that move forward and it’s a part of why I wanted to be so involved in this competition,” Arvizu said.
The competition is open to U.S. citizens ages 18 to 39. Original compositions will be accepted until Aug. 1.
The musical work can reflect upon Adams’ life, or a core value of the U.S. Navy; honor, courage and commitment.
Arvizu notes that all submissions will be judged anonymously, which is typical for auditions to join the U.S. Navy Band.
“Even when we do auditions, we have a screen up,” Arvizu said. “There should be no shadow of a doubt that it’s based on anything except the way they play. We want the best musicians possible, so that translates to the competition as well.”
The winning composition will be premiered by the U.S. Navy Band and the composer will be provided with a professionally produced recording.
Offering a platform to an emerging composer is an invaluable experience, Arvizu noted.
“This is a fantastic thing, to have a recording of your piece, and a performance of your piece by the U.S. Navy Band is quite an honor,” Arvizu said.
Last week, Arvizu reported that he had already received two submissions and he is eager to see the Navy competition continue for years to come.
“This is something special, and I want this to be far reaching,” Arvizu said. “There’s value in the fact that we are trying to put out there the history of the Navy and also this man, in showing that we value everyone.”