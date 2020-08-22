A number of criminal defendants have been awaiting trial for months as federal courts remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and judges are facing an uphill battle when it comes to moving cases forward.
During a series of status conferences held via videoconference in U.S. District Court on St. Thomas on Friday, Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller said it remains unclear when defendants might go to trial. One particular challenge is safely accommodating jurors, staff and observers in small courtrooms where social distancing can be extremely difficult.
“As everyone’s aware, the COVID-19 situation is making gatherings of more than a few people something that can’t really happen,” Miller said.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Wilma Lewis issued an order restricting court operation, starting on March 18, which mandated that all civil and criminal jury and bench trials scheduled in any federal court be continued indefinitely. That order has been extended several times, and is currently set to expire on Aug. 31. That time period will be excluded under the Speedy Trial Act for criminal cases.
Attorney Michael Sheesley appeared Friday on behalf of Samuel Elias Pena Columna, who was charged with drug trafficking after a September 2019 shootout on St. John.
“Are we going to get to a place soon where the trial clock will begin to run again?” Sheesley asked.
“I’d like to say yes, but that would be completely without basis,” Miller responded. “It’s day by day.”
The local government is back under a stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and “we need to get to a point where we can open the court again for more normal business before we can even get to the point of seating juries,” Miller said. “I can’t tell you when that’s going to be, but I can tell you it’s the subject of ongoing discussions. Daily discussions.”
Sheesley said his client “is not incarcerated, which is great,” but he’s been living with a third-party custodian and “that arrangement has gone on many more months than I think either of them anticipated.”
Court rules allow defendants to consent to a bench trial before a judge, or to have fewer than the traditional 12 jurors, “in which case we can have a little more flexibility with getting you to trial,” Miller said. “Seating a jury of 12 with alternates is providing us with a challenge, space-wise.”
Miller asked each attorney whether they would be willing to waive a full jury, and all said they would discuss it with their clients, but few seemed enthusiastic about the idea.
Federal Public Defender Gabriel Villegas is representing Louie Ison Mangampat, a citizen of the Philippines who was working aboard the cruise ship Celebrity Equinox when he was arrested for aggravated rape in September 2019. Mangampat remains in jail and “we just want as speedy a trial as possible,” but in terms of choosing a bench trial or fewer jurors, “the likelihood is very low that we’ll agree to either of those possibilities,” Villegas said.
Among the defendants whose cases are still pending is Stephanie Barnes, co-defendant of former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden. Golden was sentenced on Aug. 14 to two years in prison after she admitted to spending nearly $300,000 in public money on luxury vacations, jewelry and lavish shopping sprees.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Brooks said a number of motions are still pending in the case, including a request to transfer venues to St. Croix, and defense attorney Martial Webster said he’ll respond further on Aug. 28 after reviewing the filings by a previous attorney.
Another high-profile defendant, Olympic boxer John Jackson, is awaiting trial on child pornography and rape charges.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Donna Rainwater said former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez denied a motion to suppress Jackson’s statements to police at trial, and other motions remain pending.
Miller asked whether the parties might come to a plea agreement before heading to trial.
“We have had discussions. I do not believe, based on where the parties are, that that’s a possibility,” Rainwater said.