ST. THOMAS — A woman who ran the Underground Nightclub on Brookman Road has admitted to smuggling women into the territory and forcing many to perform sex acts for money, including one who “was just 17 years old,” according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Yohanna Gonzalez-McFarlane, 39, of the Dominican Republic, entered an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to four counts of bringing illegal aliens into the United States for financial gain, and transportation for prostitution.
Homeland Security and FBI agents began investigating the club in December 2018 after V.I. Police forwarded a report of a 20-year-old Venezuelan citizen who was being held against her will. The woman contacted family members via cellphone, and federal agents used her GPS coordinates to pinpoint her location to the Underground.
According to court documents filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards, Gonzalez-McFarlane “recruited women from impoverished countries and coordinated with other persons to smuggle them into St. Thomas, where she then forced them to pay off their supposed travel debts by engaging in commercial sex at the Underground, the club her husband owns and operates.” The husband was identified as Collins McFarlane.
Federal and local officers raided the club on Aug. 7, 2019, and found victims who said Gonzalez-McFarlane threatened them and told them she “had connections with the police.” They also said she’d taken their passports and kept them captive in a cramped apartment.
A victim told investigators she’d been in Tortola when she was offered a job dancing at a St. Thomas bar and smuggled to the V.I. Her “debt” was $1,200, which she had to repay through sex work. Another woman told investigators “that the dancing area at the club is a facade for the club’s real business — a house of prostitution.”
Under the plea agreement, Gonzalez-McFarlane “admitted to illegally bringing in and transporting women from Venezuela and the Dominican Republic in 2018 and 2019 for the purpose of having the women perform commercial sex acts at the Underground Nightclub in St. Thomas,” according to the news release Tuesday. “Gonzalez-McFarlane admitted to profiting financially from employing 12 different undocumented female aliens to perform commercial sex acts at the Underground Nightclub, one of whom was just 17 years old.”
Gonzalez-McFarlane also “acknowledged and agreed that many of the women were required to perform commercial sex acts at the Underground Nightclub to pay off their smuggling debt. She further admitted that the nightclub had three small rooms in the rear of the club, each having a bed which was used for commercial sex acts.”
Gonzalez-McFarlane faces up to a maximum of 55 years imprisonment with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison. She further faces possible deportation or removal from the United States, mandatory sex offender registration, and a minimum term of supervised release of five years and up to life. Her sentencing will be scheduled for a future date.
The Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI investigated the case, assisted and supported by the V.I. Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Postal Investigative Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Customs and Border Protection. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Donna Rainwater and Edwards.