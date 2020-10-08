The Labor Department is advising individuals whose unemployment checks bounced to redeposit the checks, after a “timing issue” caused issues with payments, according to spokeswoman Astia Lebron.
The department met with bank representatives “to further ensure that payments made to unemployment recipients are being honored,” according to a news release. “There were reports of a timing issue, with the settlement of the draw made by VIDOL and the transmission of funds to the bank, that affected the clearing process,” the release states.
According to Lebron, “some checks deposited from banks other than Banco Popular may have incurred some issues. Bank representatives advise the Department that individuals who are affected should retain and redeposit those checks.”
Lebron said individuals who may have had problems “will be made whole,” and “we can create a repository for those involved. The good news is we would have records of those affected because check numbers can be reconciled with the individual recipients.”