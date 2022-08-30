TORTOLA — Unite BVI, a foundation which was birthed in the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Irma in 2017, has stepped up to help displaced students from the British Virgin Islands’ Althea Scatliffe Primary School, which was ordered closed in June.
The school, which has since been condemned, has been operating since 1983 as the territory’s largest primary school. Until repairs are completed, students will be housed at the Enis Adams Primary School in Meyers Estate and at the Francis Lettsome Primary School in Greenland.
That’s where Unite BVI comes in. Education Minister Sharie deCastro said the foundation is partnering with the Ministry of Education to make all the necessary repairs and space configurations at the latter schools to accommodate students from Althea Scatliffe “and has agreed to pay for the total cost of the work needed to provide a safe and function learning environment.”
“This is exceptional news for us and we thank the team at Unite BVI for making a difference,” deCastro said in a statement. “I am pleased to report that the projects will start next week and in the case of Francis Lettsome Primary School, will be completed in phases, with the first phase to be completed in time for the reopening of school. This will allow for the students and teachers to occupy the space in time for the opening of the new school term.”
Most BVI schools are set to reopen next week.
Education Minister Sharie deCastro in a statement, said that as the building has been condemned, the Ministry of Education has partnered with Unite BVI, which has agreed to absorb the total cost of the infrastructural works needed to provide a safe and functional learning environment for the students at both Enis Adams and Francis Lettsome Primary Schools.
She further, according to deCastro, said that the repairs needed at Enis Adams Primary School include the completion of the second-floor classrooms.
“However, because of the lead time necessary for materials needed to complete the works, this project is estimated to take a bit longer,” she said, adding that as a result, and in light of this, and after consultation with the technical team at the Ministry of Education and the school’s principal, “a decision has been made to implement a hybrid system at the Enis Adams Primary School.”
To ensure all students at the institution are afforded face to face instruction on a daily basis, deCastro said that the following schedule will be implemented:
Althea Scatliffe students from kindergarten to second grade, including students in the therapeutic kindergarten section will attend school for full day instruction from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Monday to Friday.
“I want to assure everyone that securing a space suitable for the unique learning needs of the exceptional students of the Eslyn Henley Richez Learning Centre has been a priority of the Ministry,” deCastro said.
Students in grades 3 to 6, third through sixth grade, will attend clasess on a hybrid schedule, with one half of the population attending in the morning from 8:30 a.m. –12 noon and the other half attending in the afternoon from 1:00 p.m. – to 4:30 p.m.
DeCastro also said that consideration has been was given to accommodate families who have students in multiple grades so that parents will not have to pick up at two separate times during the day. A meeting was held to inform the parents of this update, DeCastro said.