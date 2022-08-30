TORTOLA — Unite BVI, a foundation which was birthed in the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Irma in 2017, has stepped up to help displaced students from the British Virgin Islands’ Althea Scatliffe Primary School, which was ordered closed in June.

The school, which has since been condemned, has been operating since 1983 as the territory’s largest primary school. Until repairs are completed, students will be housed at the Enis Adams Primary School in Meyers Estate and at the Francis Lettsome Primary School in Greenland.