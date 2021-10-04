The COVID-19 pandemic is a historic moment, and as the pandemic unfolds, the University of the Virgin Islands has worked to document this time period in the territory.
“As a historian, accurate first-hand accounts in history are very important,” Rysa Bryan, a UVI senior studying social and political science said.
One of Bryan’s class assignments took on historical importance, as it was featured in Pandemic in Paradise, a digital archive project launched by the UVI Library.
At the start of this year, the university’s library staff brainstormed ways to document the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the UVI community.
“Libraries have long had the responsibility of safe-keeping a community’s history,” Nicole Hatfield, library manager for the St. Thomas campus said.
The library invited university students and staff to submit original stories, photographs, signs, videos and artwork to the digital archive for future researchers to utilize.
“Collecting and preserving COVID-19 stories specific to the Virgin Islands will provide invaluable information for future researchers studying this unique time in history,” Hatfield said.
Submissions have ranged from college essays on the abrupt switch to virtual learning, to the struggle of maintaining relationships with friends from a distance.
Many submissions have been generated from English and social science courses that have assigned projects focused on the pandemic, Hatfield said.
Bryan was a student in professor Molly Perry’s Caribbean history course, and she was assigned a project focused on documenting the pandemic, through her own eyes.
“We were told to collect photographic evidence of what the pandemic looked like on St. Thomas. This included everything that transpired in the months of lockdown and after,” Bryan said.
Bryan’s photos captured the Black Lives Matter movement, social distancing and mask protocols, as well as articles that covered breaking COVID news.
“Not only do first-hand accounts correctly convey what occurred to future generations, but it also helps in furthering countless research that will be done on the topic at hand,” Bryan said. “A lot of times when history is not conveyed properly false information can be spread and that is ultimately very detrimental to the growth of our community.”
The project will continue to be open to submissions, and community members outside of the university can submit relevant, original works for review, Hatfield said.
For more information on the project, and to view submissions visit https://www.uvi.edu/academics/libraries/covid19-stories.aspx.