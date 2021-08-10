The Virgin Islands has 336 active COVID-19 cases in the territory — the highest number since the pandemic began — and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Monday that unvaccinated government workers will be required to submit to weekly testing.
Of the 336 active cases, 201 are on St. Thomas, 121 on St. Croix, and 14 on St. John.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said during the weekly press briefing that more residents must get vaccinated to stop the spread of the deadly disease.
“We have come so far and so this figure is truly daunting and somewhat frightening,” Encarnacion said.
Forty-one people have died from COVID-19 in the territory since the start of the pandemic.
Test no longer valid for travel
The pandemic continues to drag on because low vaccination rates have allowed the virus to mutate into new, stronger variants. While those who have recovered from COVID-19 have immunity to that strain, only vaccination provides protection against a variety of variants. Bryan said the antibody test has been removed as an option for the travel portal because it’s no guarantee that someone hasn’t been re-infected with COVID-19.
A majority of eligible Virgin Islands residents remain unvaccinated despite the fact that it is free and readily accessible to everyone age 12 and over.
Many “have not taken the public health warnings seriously,” Encarnacion said.
Students returned to virtual classrooms Monday.
“We know that this is a less than ideal situation,” said Bryan, but he hopes to resume in-person learning as soon as it’s safe.
Unvaccinated government workers will be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing, and only about half of the territory’s 6,000 employees are currently vaccinated, Bryan said.
He encouraged all eligible employees to get vaccinated as soon as possible because weekly testing for 3,000 people “would put an extreme stress on our system,” and the government is preparing the capacity necessary for mass testing.
Encarnacion also noted that testing is not foolproof, and vaccination is the best way to stop the virus.
Vaccine incentives
As an added incentive, Bryan said that everyone who gets vaccinated by Sept. 30 will receive a check for $250 upon receiving their full dose.
Newly vaccinated people and those who have already received the vaccine are both eligible for the “Vax to Win” lottery, where fully vaccinated individuals can win up to $100,000, and those with one dose can win $50,000.
V.I. Lottery Director Raymond Williams announced the two winners for the fourth of 10 weekly drawings — Naita Salmon of St. Croix, and Raphael Farrington from the St. Thomas-St. John District.
Six winners of the special school-based lottery drawing were chosen Aug. 2 and will be announced on Aug. 16, Bryan said.
An additional drawing for healthcare workers will be held on Oct. 4. Register at VaxtoWinUSVI.com.
Health officials say getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death. To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at the community vaccination centers at the Nissan Center in La Grande Princesse, St. Croix, and at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. Residents with a medical emergency should call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.
Child Tax Credit
The $300 per child in Child Tax Credit funds has not yet been released by the Treasury Department, Bryan said, but he anticipates that money will be available to begin distribution by the end of the month.