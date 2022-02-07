The public is invited to hear updates on watershed management plans on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
“The project, funded by FEMA-HMGP and executed by a team of scientists, engineers, researchers, and stormwater experts at Watershed Consulting Associates, LLC is to develop watershed management plans in eight high priority watersheds of concern, with input from community members,” according to a news release from the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
On St. Thomas, the watersheds include Bolongo Bay, St. Thomas harbor and King Airport. On St. Croix, they include Salt River Bay, Hovensa, Bethlehem, Diamond and Long Point Bay.
“The watersheds of focus encompass areas with critical infrastructure including the airport and major roadways; commercial, government and residential investments; and agricultural activity,” according to the news release.
Hilary Lohmann, Coastal Resilience coordinator with DPNR’s Coastal Zone Management division said the meetings are “an exciting opportunity to update the community on specific solutions in each of the subject territory to mitigate the impacts of stormwater runoff and flooding.”
“These watershed-specific meetings will provide an overview of the project, the specific solutions identified, and a summary of next steps needed to implement the action plans,” she said.
The meetings are open to the public and will be held online.
Participants must request electronic access prior to the meetings and connection information will then be provided via email.
The meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: Bethlehem Watershed, today; Bolongo Watershed, Tuesday; St. Thomas Harbor Watershed, Wednesday; Diamond Watershed, Thursday; Hovensa Watershed, Feb. 14; Long Point Watershed, Feb. 15; Salt River Watershed, Feb. 16 and King Airport Watershed, Feb. 17.
Residents who want to watch the proceedings, but not participate, can connect via at the Facebook.com/stormwaterUSVI page. The livestream of the meetings will begin a few minutes prior to scheduled times.
For more information on the project, visit tinyurl.com/stormwaterUSVI.