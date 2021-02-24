Nigel J. Hazel, 40, of Upper Love was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Monday and charged with second degree burglary related to domestic violence.
At around noon Saturday, police say the St. Croix man entered the female victim’s home without her permission.
“Upon entering her residence, Hazel kicked in the bedroom door and destroyed items inside the residence,” V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima said in a news release.
Hazel was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections without bail, as per the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending further court hearings.