The U.S. Agriculture Department has ordered a temporary halt to movement of all pigs and pork products in an effort to stop the spread of African swine fever, which is not a threat to humans, but is a serious threat to domestic and wild pigs, according to a news release Friday.
The department “has temporarily stopped the movement of all live swine, swine germplasm, swine products and swine byproducts into Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from other countries and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands into the U.S. mainland,” the release stated. “This prohibition includes food made with pork or pork products that travelers commonly take with them in their travels to and from this region.”
African swine fever, is “a highly contagious and deadly virus affecting domestic and wild pigs that has been confirmed in the Dominican Republic and Haiti,” according to the release.
The department added that African swine fever “has not been detected in the U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico. The disease is not a threat to human health or food safety, and it cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans. However, travelers could unknowingly bring back this disease from an ASF-affected area on clothing or via pork or pork food products.”
There are “large populations of hogs in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Anyone who works with pigs should be familiar with the signs of ASF,” according to the news release.
Pigs infected with African swine fever exhibit symptoms including high fever, decreased appetite and weakness, red, blotchy skin or skin lesions, diarrhea and vomiting, coughing and difficulty breathing.
Immediately report animals with any of these signs to state or federal animal health officials or call USDA’s toll-free number at 866-536-7593 for appropriate testing and investigation.
“Timeliness is essential to preventing the spread of ASF,” according to the statement.