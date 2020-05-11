The Bryan administration authorized a cargo vessel to drop off a COVID-19-infected passenger in the territory Thursday after the ship was denied entry into Puerto Rico.
The passenger, who was reportedly in “respiratory distress” after departing Florida, was the only individual allowed to disembark when the ship docked in St. Thomas, according to Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr.
Medical staff with personal protective equipment helped transport the individual to Schneider Hospital, where he is reportedly in critical condition.
“If they had turned around, it would have taken several days to Florida and the thought was that this individual may not have survived the trek back,” Motta said.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Friday that to the extent possible, the territory will assist in providing any humanitarian assistance it can during this pandemic.
“Giving this patient a fighting chance is the right thing to do,” Bryan said in a statement.
Bryan added that first responders in the Virgin Islands “are among the best and take every precaution to protect not only themselves but our community as well.”
The vessel left Charlotte Amalie at noon on Friday.