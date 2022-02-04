Both the U.S. and British Virgin Islands have reported additional deaths due to COVID-19.
U.S. Virgin Islands
The USVI Health Department confirmed the 102nd death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after the death was first revealed in the department’s daily Response Report.
The deceased is a 78-year-old man on St. Croix, according to the department.
Territorywide, 21 people were hospitalized Thursday with the virus. On St. Thomas, there are eight patients with COVID-19 currently admitted at Schneider Hospital. One of those is also a dialysis patient and two are on ventilators. None of the patients hospitalized have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to information from the hospital.
On St. Croix, 13 patients with COVID-19 are admitted at Luis Hospital, including one on a ventilator. One of the 13 patients is vaccinated, according to the hospital.
While St. Thomas led St. Croix for the number of COVID-19 infections for the majority of the pandemic, that statistic shifted with the arrival of the omicron variant, and now St. Croix has seen more total cases since the pandemic began. There have been 7,287 cases and 43 deaths on St. Croix, 6,934 cases and 54 deaths on St. Thomas and 742 cases and five deaths on St. John.
British Virgin Islands
On Wednesday, the British Virgin Islands Ministry of Health and Social Development confirmed two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 51 in the British territory.
The deceased were a 98-year-old man who died on Jan. 28 and a 69-year-old man who died on Sunday.
The number of active cases in the British territory has fallen to 181 confirmed infections and 12 individuals are currently hospitalized.
Prevention
U.S. and British Virgin Islands health officials are united in calling on all residents to be vaccinated.
“Developing immunity through vaccination will reduce the risk of severe disease particularly among the vulnerable who are more at risk of more severe disease and complications of COVID-19,” said BVI acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Georges.
The chief medical officer explained that people at increased risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19 include older or elderly adults and people with underlying medical conditions such as asthma, hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, pulmonary, liver or kidney disease, as well as those who have immunocompromise such as persons on treatment for cancer or who are on immunosuppressive medications.
The V.I. Health Department continues to urge the community to practice social distancing, wear masks when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly and wash hands often with soap and warm water.
All individuals are urged to reduce their risk of the severe impacts of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated or boosted, washing their hands for 20 seconds, wearing masks properly, physically distancing and covering coughs and sneezes regardless of vaccination status.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine in the U.S. Virgin Islands, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers on St. Thomas and St. Croix. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.