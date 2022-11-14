Government House announced Monday that the U.S. and British Virgin Islands have agreed to a reciprocal regulatory program for the charter boat industry after months of negotiation.

“Charter boating and other marine industries are very impactful to our economies,” Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said during Monday’s press briefing.

