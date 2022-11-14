Government House announced Monday that the U.S. and British Virgin Islands have agreed to a reciprocal regulatory program for the charter boat industry after months of negotiation.
“Charter boating and other marine industries are very impactful to our economies,” Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said during Monday’s press briefing.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley have agreed to a new system for chartering, which “will permit BVI vessels to enter the USVI cruising waters, docks and marinas upon proper check-in compliance with Customs and Border Patrol stations and compliance with U.S. Coast Guard regulations upon showing of proper business license and vessel inspection in the BVI and payment of requisite entry fees or permitting in the USVI,” according to a news release.
“Likewise, the BVI will be permitting USVI-based and licensed vessels to use BVI territorial waters for day charters and term charters upon payment of the requisite fees and presentation of requisite licensing and vessel inspection documentation from the USVI. Other technical provisions also have to be developed,” the press release said.
“This reciprocal relationship restores friendly boating and use of each territory’s waters and picturesque scenery. Reciprocal arrangements for entry of water taxis and charter boats to pick up and drop off passengers in USVI and BVI waters and docks is also in process,” Bryan said in a statement. “This has been a long developing arrangement based on mutual desires to enhance friendship between the two territories.”
Wheatley, who separately addressed his constituents on Monday, said the BVI is formulating new policies and amendments to existing legislation that will recognize transient vessels, modify fees, provide greater ease of access while ensuring that the economic value of locally based charter operations is protected.
“We are grateful to those who have chosen to have their base of operations in the BVI. We recognize their important continuous contribution to the BVI economy and we in no way underestimate the value of this sector,” he said. “There is a balance to be maintained and that balance must offer advantages for BVI-based products and services within the BVI tourism space because of their commitment to the territory and product.”
— Dean Greenaway contributed to this report.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.