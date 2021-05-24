TORTOLA — U.S and British Virgin Islands officials met in St. Thomas on Friday and negotiated a quota for passengers traveling between the islands and the addition of a second trip.
BVI Premier Andrew Fahie led the BVI delegation to the negotiation with the USVI on increasing the number of persons traveling by ferry to and from both territories.
Fahie and USVI Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and his delegation agreed on ways to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of processing passengers at seaports amid COVID-19.
Both governments negotiated and agreed that the boat capacity will be increased from 50 passengers to 65 passengers. The 65 passenger limit is based on clearance and testing capacity of both governments’ operations.
“Our unified approach is to balance health and safety protocols with economic development, and the lives and livelihoods of our people,” Fahie said.
Additionally, both leaders negotiated an additional departure from both ports daily.
Effective Thursday, ferries will depart from the Road Town Jetty at 8 and 11 a.m. and from Charlotte Amalie at 2 and 4 p.m.
The BVI remains committed to welcoming travelers back to the British Virgin Islands through an efficient and safe re-entry process, Fahie said.
The meeting between the leaders came after a ferry carrying more than 100 passengers on a 4 p.m. trip from St. Thomas to Tortola was not cleared until well after midnight on May 15, when the BVI allowed fully vaccinated persons into the territory and cut the quarantine from four days to 12-24 hours for a traveler with a negative PCR test result.
On Tuesday, the BVI Ports Authority said the situation which arose on May 15 was a breach of the Authority’s transportation and travel protocol on the part of the ferry operator.
“One of the incoming ferries failed to cap its passengers at the required limit of 50. In fact, that ferry transported in excess of 100 passengers into the territory, which breached the COVID-19 protection protocols and caused a backlog in the immigration and customs processing of those passengers,” the statement noted. “This resulted in overcrowding at the terminal, discomfort and inconvenience of the passengers and staff, thus negatively impacting the service and image of the ports.”
In the USVI, the issue was briefly discussed during Wednesday’s Port Authority meeting, where officials noted the ferry violated no rules in departing the U.S. Virgin Islands with more than 100 passengers.