The Virgin Islands has turned away two cruise ships with COVID infections aboard, according to V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion.
Encarnacion shared the information at a Monday press briefing on COVID, noting the cruise ships had passed the 1% threshold of active COVID cases onboard that her department has allowed for visiting ships.
“We actually turned away two cruise ships this weekend, one was 1.2% the other was 1.9%,” Encarnacion said at one point during the briefing.
The two ships were the Allure of the Seas and Norwegian Epic.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. explained that through a memorandum of understanding, any ship that reaches a COVID positivity rate over 1% will not be allowed to call on the territory.
“We have an agreement with them, if their numbers cross that threshold there’s no compromise, no conversation, they just can’t come,” Bryan said.
The news comes as other Caribbean islands like as Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao have also denied entry to cruise ships with active COVID-19 cases.
On Sunday, the British Virgin Islands announced it had cancelled calls for the Queen Mary, Queen Victoria and Wind Surf due to COVID cases aboard the vessels.
At the press briefing, Bryan said he hoped that cruise ships could continue to visit the territory and control the spread of COVID-19 onboard.
“The cruise ships have been shut down for a year and a half, they’ve taken a tremendous hit to their business, they are one of their crucial tourism partners, and I want to make sure we give them a fair shake,” he said. “They are under considerable pressure as it is with the omicron variant. I’m praying for them and hoping they can get their situation under control on board so they don’t have to stop sailing again.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks the number of COVID cases on more than 100 cruise ships. As of Monday evening, the CDC reported that nearly 70 ships have had outbreaks that have triggered an investigation by the agency and seven ships have cases, but are below that threshold.
No ships are sailing at or above the threshold and under orders for additional health measures. The majority of ships not reporting COVID cases have yet to resume sailing with passengers.