ST. CROIX — Bertrand Stephen isn’t like any ordinary soccer fan in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He has also played the game, and currently referees in territorial matches.
So when Stephen heard that spectators would be allowed to attend Saturday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers match between the USVI National Team and Antigua and Barbuda, he was among the first to get tickets.
“It feels like forever. Forever,” said Stephen — whose nickname is “Jamban” — after entering the Bethlehem Soccer Complex 90 minutes ahead of the start time for Saturday’s match.
“That’s why when they said, ‘OK, if you’re vaccinated, you can come watch the game,’ I was very, very happy. The day they said that, I went online and got my ticket.”
Saturday’s match — won by Antigua and Barbuda 3-0 — was the first event of any kind to allow paid spectators to attend since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to such things just over a year ago.
While the attendance was limited — “about 130 tickets were sold” out of a maximum of 200, according to Lishati Bailey, general secretary of the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association — it does open the door for other events to have spectators if they meet V.I. Health Department guidelines.
“It’s bittersweet; sweet, mainly, because we get to run our games,” Bailey said before Saturday’s match. “We finally got the OK. We had to work with the [USVI] government, but we got to have our fans enjoy the game, and we got to have our home team here playing. It was mostly sweet. The bitter part was the amount of work we had to put in, and all the protocols and hoops we had to jump through.”
The “hoops” came about from COVID protocols agreed to by the local soccer association, the V.I. Health Department, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and international soccer governing body FIFA.
Tickets were not sold at the gate; instead, interested spectators had to buy their tickets in advance online, and supply contact information both at the time of ticket purchase and by the Wednesday before the match.
In addition, all spectators had to have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series and provide proof of that at the gate before being allowed into the soccer complex. Spectators also underwent identification and temperature checks at the gate.
The rules were even stricter for the teams and match officials: 14-day quarantines, COVID testing and being sequestered in their hotel rooms when not at the soccer complex for practices or the match.
While that created a number of hoops fans had to jump through in order to attend the match, several interviewed by The Daily News said it wasn’t troublesome in the least. “When I purchased the tickets online, it was very easy,” said Annasha Abraham, who attended the match with her husband Aaron and 10-year-old son Adrian. “However, afterwards, we were told we had be vaccinated. But they were great about communicating that. We were early [Saturday], and we got through pretty easily.”
That fans were in the stands Saturday wasn’t lost on the USVI National Team’s players and coaches. “They were giving us a lot of love,” said USVI player Julius Brown. “The crowd, just their voices, just bring energy to a match. It’s hard to explain, but it happens, so having people in the stands was helping us.”
“It was fantastic,” said USVI assistant coach Jorge Zavala. “Everybody wants to come back. It’s been really difficult to run things across the globe with the pandemic, but it was fantastic to see everybody out here. I wish we could’ve had more, but we understand that there were rules and regulations for it.”
However, as the number of people in the territory receive their COVID vaccinations — the number of shots issued reached the 25,000 mark last week, according to the V.I. Health Department — the rules may start to ease off, allowing more people to attend events, and not just sports.
“We’re under 50 people total territorywide” who currently are dealing with the coronavirus, said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who attended Saturday’s match. “So we’re really have to seriously look at the restrictions. We’ve done a good job so far, but I don’t want to do anything too quickly and open us up to any exposure.
“I want to see us get up to 30,000 single doses of the vaccine before we even contemplate that. But we should be at that point in a week or two, and be ready to contemplate some real restriction lifting.”