The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that nearly $3.5 million in grant funding will be made available to the territory for community planning and development activities that expand opportunities for people with low to moderate incomes.
The grant, announced Tuesday, is part of $6.3 billion made available to states, local government entities, and territories through HUD’s Fiscal Year 2022 CPD Formula Grant Program, according to a news release.
The funding awarded to the territory is broken into four categories: Community Development Block Grant Program, HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Housing Trust Fund, and Emergency Solutions Grants.
According to the release, the territory has been granted $1.8 million Community Development Block Grant Program fund to develop “viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.”
The territory has also been granted $1 million for the HOME Investment Partnerships Program that the release states is intended to fund a “wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people.”
In addition, the territory was granted nearly $400,000 in Housing Trust Fund funds for producing affordable housing units and over $150,000 in Emergency Solutions Grant funds to create homeless shelters, assist in local shelters operations, and fund homeless prevention programs.