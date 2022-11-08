Grandeur

Grandeur of the Seas, which docked Monday on St. Croix, is the first ship to visit the island for the 2022 cruise ship season, according to the V.I. Port Authority.

 Photo by Fiona Stokes

The U.S. Virgin Islands can boast that it’s the top destination in the West Indies after being voted the Best Caribbean Cruise Destination by readers of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.

According to the magazine’s publisher, the Department of Tourism “never rested in broadcasting messages of safety, recovery, and the promise of unforgettable experiences,” during the pandemic.