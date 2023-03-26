ST. CROIX — Alexander Moorhead Jr. was a giant of a man in every sense of the phrase.
He stood close to 7 feet tall, and he was revered for his professionalism, work ethic, love for his community and being effective in the many leadership roles he held during his lifetime. Moorhead died Friday night at his home, surrounded by loved ones after a long illness.
Former Senator Brit Bryant, a longtime friend, fondly remembered the days when he and Moorhead would walk in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, for lunch during a break at the V.I. Legislature — causing a stir. Moorhead was tall, affiliated with the Independent Citizens Movement and was of African-American heritage. Bryant, a Democrat, was white and considerably shorter. At times Moorhead was either bending toward him to be heard or he was looking up at Moorhead so he could be heard, Bryant recalled with a chuckle Sunday morning when reached by The Daily News
“Alex was a gentle giant of a man in every respect. He was the brightest of the bright but always so very humble and kind,” said Bryant, who served two terms with Moorhead. “Alex was my good friend for almost 50 years and I will cherish our times. Deepest condolences to his wonderful family.”
Moorhead was a three-term senator, serving from 1971 to 1976, in the 9th, 10th and 11th legislatures. He was Minority Leader during his final term. He served for 24 years as a member of the University of the Virgin Islands Board of Trustees, and a short time at the V.I. Water and Power Authority as director of Management Services and later as deputy executive director. Moorhead, however, was mostly known to many for his role as vice president of Government Affairs, Community Relations at Hess Oil Virgin Islands — later HOVENSA refinery — until his retirement in June 2010.
News of his passing began spreading Saturday morning with those who knew him well expressing their condolences — and almost everyone referring to his giant stature, physically as well as in deeds.
Former Senator Carol Burke was among those also remembering Moorhead fondly.
“Alex Moorhead was indeed a company man whose expertise survived the corporate structure, was respected and relied upon for his counsel. It was always Mr. Moorhead’s position to find that balance between the environment and the community. His commitment to St. Croix and the wider Virgin Islands was measured by the fact that he became the face of the refinery on matters involving this government and community, and often mitigated company/employee disputes,” she said. “He was everywhere, yet he remained focused on the mission. Mr. Moorhead fueled our community with many bright minds. He undeniably nurtured a talent pool and provided endless opportunities for their growth and development.”
Former St. Thomas and Water Island Administrator James O’Bryan, Jr. described Moorhead as a notable son of the Virgin Islands.
“He was a giant of a leader and an impressive legislator. He was a cherished friend,” O’Bryan said. “I mourn his passing with profound memories and a saddened heart. I am grateful to Almighty God to have known and been mentored by him and I extend sincere condolences to the Moorhead family and all who appreciated and respected him.”
Former Agriculture Commissioner and UVI professor of agriculture Arthur Petersen said Moorhead was the “epitome of vision and leadership” and “was always a gentle giant blessed with [a] keen vision.”
“Job well done my faithful soldier and now may his soul rest with endless blessings in eternal peace and tranquility,” Petersen said.
Moorhead, according to UVI President David Hall, was the voice of reason in many meetings as a UVI Board of Trustees member. In a statement released Sunday, Hall expressed condolences on behalf of the university and its trustees.
“Alexander Moorhead provided the Board and committees with the benefit of his vast experience from his work in the private and public sectors as well as his knowledge of higher education. He was the most meticulous Board member and leader whom everyone relied upon for excellence and leadership,” Hall noted in the statement.
He added that “over the last two and a half decades, few have dedicated more personal time and interest to the advancement of the university than Moorhead. Having served in a voluntary position in various capacities on the UVI Board for 24 years until his retirement in 2020, Moorhead was a steady force of progress, bringing discipline, strategic thinking, integrity and absolute commitment to the post.”
In June of 2020, the UVI Board of Trustees granted Moorhead the status of Board Chair Emeritus in recognition of his long and distinguished service on the board, during which he served both as chairman and vice chairman and trustees voted for Moorhead to receive an honorary degree at their October 2020 board meeting.
“In May 2021, he was presented with an Honorary Degree of Humane Letters during the university’s commencement ceremony,” Hall said.
In addition to his service on the UVI Board of Trustees, Moorhead was a member of the UVI Foundation Board and served as chair of the Research and Technology Park Board of Directors. He was also a member of the local chapter of the American Red Cross board, and was involved over the years as a leader with the Boy Scouts.
Born on St. Croix, Moorhead held a bachelor of arts degree from Moravian College and a master’s in public administration from Harvard. After earning his master’s degree in 1980, Moorhead was hired by the refinery where he served until his retirement in June 2010.
Senate President Novelle E. Francis, Jr. on Sunday said Moorhead “was a consummate statesman and public servant who always put the Virgin Islands first before politics.”
“His contributions and dedication leave a void in our society that will be sorely missed,” he said, and citing Moorhead’s work with HOVENSA, noted that “in this capacity, Mr. Moorhead regularly partnered with government and community organizations.
“With his help, VIPD was able to train investigators. Additionally, when the territory was having difficulty getting the FBI to do its crime scene analysis, Mr. Moorhead was instrumental in funding the VIPD’s DNA labs that are still in use today,” Francis said.
He added that the Virgin Islands “certainly benefited from Mr. Moorhead’s leadership, economic and business acumen and his service, to include serving on the UVI Board of Trustees for five consecutive terms.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who last week traveled to New York for meetings, issued a statement Sunday, recalling his time working while Moorhead was at HOVENSA.
“Alex was iconic in stature and grace. As a young Virgin Islander working in the refinery I always looked up to him.,” Bryan said. “At this age, I understand that he was at the table to make pathways and represent us when few were able to. I will miss him and the Virgin Islands surely will.”