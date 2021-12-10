TORTOLA — Royal Virgin Islands Police have recaptured an escaped U.S. Virgin Islands prisoner, four years after he fled Her Majesty’s Prison in Balsam Ghut on Tortola during Hurricane Irma.
Jose Almestica, 33, was arrested Tuesday, according to a Police Information Office statement.
“Almestica escaped from Her Majesty’s Prison in Balsam Ghut in 2017, during the passage of Hurricane Irma. He was arrested in 2016 for illegal possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and illegal entry. He was on remand for those offences prior to his escape.”
In the statement, Information Officer Diane Drayton said that investigations are ongoing, therefore, no further information can be released.
Despite numerous appeals for all prisoners to return, Almestica, of St. Thomas, was among three prisoners who did not return to the facility after the hurricane. According to reports, one prisoner is still at large.