On Saturday, the V.I. Health Department announced that an 80-year-old St. Croix woman is the territory’s 66th COVID-19 victim.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death, according to the department. To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227, go online to covid19usvi.com/vaccines or visit one of the territory’s Community Vaccination Centers at Nissan Center in La Grande Princesse on St. Croix and at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911.
Schools reopen
Pearl B. Larsen and Ulla F. Muller schools will reopen for in-person learning today.
The St. Croix PreK-8 school and St. Thomas elementary school abruptly reverted to virtual learning Thursday due to “COVID-19 exposure.”
According to the V.I. Education Department, it was informed by the V.I. Health Department of the COVID exposure Wednesday. An announcement that Larsen would be closed to in-person instruction was released late Wednesday, but the announcement Muller would be closed was not sent out to media until 8:14 a.m. Thursday and it wasn’t until 8:28 a.m. that the announcement was posted to the school’s Facebook page.
Both campuses have been sanitized, according to an Education Department press release on Sunday.
Commissioner tests positive
V.I. Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after experiencing symptoms overnight, according to a department press release.
Just hours before experiencing symptoms, Berry-Benjamin hosted a press conference at Government House with Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion on COVID-19 and the return to in-person learning at the territory’s schools during the ongoing pandemic.
Assistant Education Commissioner Victor Somme III will serve as acting commissioner while Berry-Benjamin recuperates, according to Director, Public Relations and Communications Cynthia Graham.
Berry-Benjamin is fully vaccinated, Graham said.
In August, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. ordered all unvaccinated government workers to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing as only about half of the territory’s 6,000 employees were vaccinated at the time. As an incentive, Bryan said that everyone who gets vaccinated by Sept. 30 will receive $250 upon receiving their full dose.
The Education Department advises its employees, and all members of households where an individual has tested positive, to remain quarantined until negative COVID-19 test results are received.