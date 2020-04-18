The Virgin Islands suffered two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday and Friday, according to the V.I. Health Department, bringing the toll to three.
The first involved a 72-year-old St. Thomas woman who had a history of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. At the time of her death on Thursday, she was hospitalized at Schneider Hospital, where she had been on a ventilator for several days.
Health officials said the woman contracted the virus through community spread. She was not a resident of a senior center and it is unclear where or from whom she contracted the virus.
The second death occurred Friday afternoon and involved a 77-year-old St. Croix man with a history of hypertension and diabetes. Health officials said this case is being considered travel-acquired, as the victim recently traveled from Miami, Fla. At the time of his death, he was hospitalized at Luis Hospital, where he was on a ventilator.
Both deaths come nearly two weeks after the territory suffered its first confirmed COVID-19-related death on April 4, when an 85-year-old St. Thomas man — also with underlying medical conditions — reportedly came into contact with a positive case from Anguilla and died in his home.
To date, the territory has tested 458 people for COVID-19 — of which 51 tested positive, 373 tested negative, and 34 are pending results. Of the 51 positive cases — 35 on St. Thomas; 14 on St. Croix; and two on St. John — 46 have recovered and one remains hospitalized at Schneider Hospital.
On Friday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said the territory has gone nine days in the St. Croix district and six days on the St. Thomas-St. John district without a new positive COVID-19 case. That said, he urged the public to continue social distancing — particularly at beaches, which he said are “on track” to reopen Monday.
“We still have a mass gathering restriction in place — no more than 10 individuals,” Bryan said at a Government House press briefing on St. Croix.
Beach bars and beach restaurants will remain closed and alcohol will be prohibited. Further, since water quality tests won’t be completed until Thursday, Bryan said swimmers should “do so at their own risk.”
“We want you to stay out of the water as much as possible,” Bryan said. “If people are not maintaining their social distancing, we may have to close [the beaches] again.”
Bryan touched on other efforts to soften the blow of the COVID-19 outbreak, including working with the V.I. Human Services Department and nonprofit organizations to share food with families who are undocumented and cannot receive food stamps or unemployment insurance.
Bryan said his administration is also looking to expand taxi services for the elderly to go to grocery stores and to also have a local “store” for personal protective equipment that can be used if the virus reappears later.
Like much of the country, the territory has a shortage of a certain reagent compound that can test for the COVID-19 virus. Bryan said he is working with federal partners to bulk up this supply.
“One of the things you need in order to reopen the economy is the ability to do mass testing,” he said. “We are well away from reopening our economy.”
Individuals who show symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who recently traveled to an area where person-to-person spread was identified, should self-quarantine at home and call the Health Department at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. Anyone experiencing a severe shortness of breath should call 911.
For local information and updates on the virus and response efforts, visit doh.vi.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also sign up for push notifications about the coronavirus in the territory by texting “COVID19USVI” to 888-777.
