Fragments from three different pillar corals were flown from St. Croix to St. Thomas on Sunday in the first collaborative coral rescue flight in the USVI.
Land-based aquarium treatments, available on St. Thomas, were the only way to save these corals from dying of severe Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, according to the Virgin Islands Coral Disease Advisory Committee. The disease has worried scientists and natural resource managers since it was observed in local waters in January, 2019. The Advisory Committee was formed to bring experts and managers to bear on mitigating its impact on Virgin Islands reefs.
Treatments such as the use of antibiotic-infused paste can be effective for treating corals on the reef, but some species succumb too quickly to be treated effectively in the water, the team has found. Without any intervention, the corals die, often resulting in the total loss of a species from local reefs or an entire region.
Ravaged by the disease, pillar corals have already disappeared across southeast Florida reefs. To prevent this from happening in the V.I., the Advisory Team decided to explore whether corals could be “rescued” --bringing all or part of a colony to an onshore facility for intensive antibiotic treatment in an aquarium.
With over 200 fragments from 11 different affected species now in aquarium care, the treatments have proven nearly 100% effective at stopping coral disease and keeping colonies alive.
The recent rescue effort marked the first time live corals have been transported from St. Croix to St. Thomas for treatment. Led by the Caribbean Oceanic Restoration and Education Foundation, teams removed portions of several large diseased pillar corals from Cane Bay and carefully packaging them to be flown to Coral World Ocean Park’s coral rescue facility on St. Thomas.
There, the corals were placed in aquariums for two weeks of treatment. Once cured, they will be placed under long-term observation with other rescued species until they can be returned to the reef.
Local Coral Disease Response Coordinator Joe Townsend and NOAA Coral Management Liaison Leslie Henderson coordinated the rescue. “There are certain corals you can’t help but get attached to,” Henderson said. “For some of these individuals, they probably wouldn’t have survived another week in the water.”
To have volunteer divers to retrieve the corals, a team to ship them across the territory and another team to receive and treat them all in the same day is an incredible feat, Townsend said.
To report a sighting of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease or other coral reef concerns, visit www.vicoraldisease.org or contact Townsend at joetown94@gmail.com.