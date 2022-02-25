The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the availability of more than $1.14 billion to repair and rebuild roads and bridges for U.S. territories — American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands — and Puerto Rico under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The total amount being made available to Puerto Rico and the U.S. territories in Fiscal Year 2022 is $219 million, according to a Department of Transportation press release.
The landmark legislation will help upgrade infrastructure with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians, according to the release.
“This funding will greatly support the territories to improve their highway networks, stimulate economic opportunity and increase highway safety,” Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said in the release. “Today’s funding will help move forward major repairs to highways and bridges and improve transportation systems on these islands.”
Over the five years of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive $96 million, the release said. In Fiscal Year 2022, the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive $18.3 million in funding to pay for critical infrastructure needs.