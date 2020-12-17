A Utah man is likely to remain in jail on St. Croix after a judge ordered his bail set at $50,000, and said he must post that full amount in cash in order to be released while he awaits trial.
Christopher Carter, 35, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and larceny. He was charged pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute and held without bail until his advice of rights hearing Wednesday.
The victim in the case told police that earlier in the morning, she and Carter were in an apartment in Christiansted when he started insulting her weight, “telling her she is a fat piece of garbage,” according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The argument escalated when Carter slapped the victim across the face, and he took her keys, money, and cellphone when she tried to call police, according to the affidavit. Carter left and the woman “grabbed her laptop, went inside the bathroom, locked the door for fear that he would return, and called for help until police arrived.”
Police photographed bruising and scratches on the victim’s body, located Carter and placed him under arrest, according to the affidavit.
In court Wednesday, Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade said that “Mr. Carter was actually here on vacation and he resides in the state of Utah.”
She asked that Carter be released after signing an unsecured bond of $5,000 so he can return home to Utah.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Eric Chancellor did not object to the amount, but asked that Carter be made to post 10% in cash and that he not leave St. Croix.
Carter has a lengthy criminal record that includes several convictions and “in fact there’s a warrant out for his arrest right now in the state of Utah, so I’m concerned that he is a flight risk, that he will not be back for these hearings,” Chancellor said.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. initially said Carter may be released if he posts $5,000 in cash, before quickly reconsidering.
“I’m not so sure that $5,000 bail is sufficient under the circumstances,” Morris said.
He instead set bail on the charge of second-degree robbery at $50,000, “and all the conditions that I enumerated including a fully secured bail will be required for his release,” Morris said.