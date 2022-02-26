The Division of Libraries, Archives, and Museums, as a part of its Black History Month and V.I. Cultural Month series, is hosting an exclusive exhibition of African masks from the University of the Virgin Islands' African Art Collection at the Fort Christian Museum, Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol announced Friday.
The exhibit opened Feb. 14 and will continue until March 31, the statement from DPNR said.
The complete 233-piece mask collection was on display at the Reichhold Center for the Arts until September 2017, at which time hurricanes Irma and Maria caused severe damage to the facility, and consequently, the collection suffered. With a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, as well as aid of conservators from the Smithsonian Institute and A.M. Art Conservation, the Reichhold was able to restore several critically damaged pieces that are currently on display.
The exhibit contains Bundu helmets from the Sande Society of Sierra Leone and Liberia. Also included are two “Maiden Spirit” masks from Nigeria.
Fort Christian Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Monica Prosper, Fort Christian Museum curator, at 340-714-3678, ext. 8203 or Denise Humphrey, Reichhold Center for the Arts director, at 340-693-1552.