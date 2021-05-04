The University of the Virgin Islands has announced a new Data Science Certificate Program to begin this fall, according to a statement issued Monday.
The 13-credit certificate program is designed to help professionals advance their careers by leveraging applied data science, and follows the recent announcement of a minor degree in data science. Requirements for both programs, however, differ slightly, UVI said in the released statement.
Students pursuing the certificate do not have to be enrolled in a degree program at UVI and do not need prior college experience to register.
The Data Science Certificate Program is a joint partnership between UVI, its Research and Technology Park, the V.I. Bureau of Economic Research, private sector partners such as Cane Bay Partners, and other community stakeholders “committed to workforce and economic development in the territory,” the release stated.
The program is “tailored to benefit participants from varying backgrounds including government employees seeking to support their departments with data analytics, job seekers who want to make themselves more marketable, individuals in the private sector who want to learn how to make data-driven decisions, and students exploring career options,” the release stated.
“It’s important to create a culture of data-driven decision making,” Joanne Luciano, distinguished professor of data science at UVI said. “How do we use data to become eligible for additional federal funding? Can we detect early signs of new contagious diseases arriving in the territory? What types of industries should the USVI invest in to balance its portfolio? Data science has answers.”
Thomas Lombardi, UVI chair of information systems and technology noted that “almost every projection on work forecasts aggressive growth in employment related to data.”
“The data science programs at UVI are designed to help professionals adjust to and profit from these trends,” Lombardi said.
Allison DeGazon, director of the V.I. Bureau of Economic Research and a member of the advisory board that developed the curriculum, said supporting the certificate program is crucial to establishing the USVI as a hub for data analytics.
“To achieve this goal, we need to render all support to UVI’s data science program to ensure we have the workforce to meet the needs of this dynamic industry,” she said in a statement. “We are proud to be instrumental in making this program a reality.”
Kirk Chewning, co-founder and partner at financial technology consulting firm Cane Bay Partners, is also a member of the advisory board.
“Both the EDA and the RTPark have identified opportunities over the next several years that could drive 1,000 to 2,000 new jobs in the territory per year.”
He added that this is “a large magnitude of new jobs created that will require talent.”
“If we want residents to be empowered to take on these jobs and earn more, we need to create platforms that give them opportunities to learn the skills that will get them there,” Chewning said. “Any individual who understands how to use data to drive important decisions will be an asset wherever they decide to work — in the public or private sector.”
The advisory board welcomes contributions from additional government departments, businesses and community partners to support the advancement of the program and its goals toward workforce and economic development. Prospective partners can contact Luciano at joanne.luciano@uvi.edu or 340-693-1253.
Registration for the certificate program will open in the fall, but interested students can register now to start taking both core and prerequisite courses during summer. To register, students new to UVI must fill out a registration form and submit to the Office of the Registrar.