The University of the Virgin Islands board of trustees met over the weekend, electing a new member, approving two new agriculture degrees, and implementing an increase in tuition for its online program.
During Saturday’s meeting, UVI’s board of trustees voted unanimously to increase the online tuition rate for in-territory undergraduate students from $154 per credit hour to $225, while the out-of-territory tuition rate will remain the same. Full time, in-territory, on-campus students pay about $145 per credit hour based on a 16-hour course load.
In addition to the increase in the per-credit-hour price, online students will also be charged a $15 registration fee, a $45 technology fee and a $40 fee for Vital Source, a resource that provides textbooks for students.
The increase comes as a result of miscalculated assumptions on the demographics of the online program and a need to increase payment for faculty teaching online classes.
According to UVI, in February 2017 the Board approved a service agreement with Level Playing Field to provide instructional course design, technology infrastructure and academic support for online courses and degrees.
Additionally, through the partnership the university was supposed to jointly develop a campaign that would market the online degrees nationally.
That partnership has since dissolved, according to UVI President David Hall.
“Our original assumption was always that we would have very few local students taking the program and the vast majority be out of territory students.” Hall said.
“We were comfortable with that model because the company would not share in any of the revenue from the local students, but would share in the revenue from the out-of-territory students.”
That assumption, however, is wrong. According to Hall, the predominant participants right now are in-territory students.
“Traditionally, what universities do when they want to avoid becoming an online program, which is what we do not what to do, is to require a higher fee for students who are going online versus those who are taking the program on the ground,” Hall said.
Agriculture degrees get OK
The board unanimously approved two associate of applied science degrees in horticulture and agroecology in what UVI Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Camille McKayle called “a rebirth of UVI’s agriculture academic program.”
The horticulture program will focus on both the plant science and the aesthetics of plants.
“It combines the science and art of producing edible fruits, vegetables, flowers, herbs and ornamental plants. Improving them and marketing them,” McKayle said.
The agroecology program will focus on the social, economic and ecological concepts of agriculture and food systems.
“Here we seek to enhance interactions between plants, animals, humans and the environment for sustainable and fair food systems.” McKayle said.
Board adds Ware
Hannibal Ware was unanimously elected to serve on the Board of Trustees for a five-year term. Ware fills the position vacated by Board Chair Emeritus Alexander Moorhead.
Ware is the inspector general of the U.S. Small Business Administration and is responsible for independent oversight of the administration’s programs and operations, which normally encompass more than $100 billion in guaranteed loans and nearly $100 billion in federal contracting dollars.
Meanwhile, both Chairman Henry Smock, and vice chairman Oran Roebuck held their positions on the board in unanimous votes.
“You have earned the confidence of your fellow Trustees and we look forward to your dynamic leadership,” trustee Yvonne Thraen said of both trustees.
Hall bestowed on Smock an honorary doctorate degree of philosophy in board leadership.
“He’s proud that he went to Rutgers, he’s proud that his son graduated from UVI, but I can tell he has this empty look in his eyes because he does not have a degree from UVI. I felt we needed to correct that,” Hall said.
“I’m speechless, I got tears in my eyes,” Smock said. “This does fill a spot in my soul, thank you it just touches me.”