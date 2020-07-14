UVI awarded $20M grant for marine environment research project

Kyle Jerris, a recent University of the Virgin Islands Marine and Environmental Science graduate, collects beach sediments for microplastics as part of a lab for class. Research like that conducted by Jerris, and other UVI graduate students, will be aided by a $20 million National Science Foundation Grant to the university.
University of the Virgin Islands photo by KW GRIMES
ST. THOMAS — The University of the Virgin Islands’ marine research program has been awarded $20 million to address the impacts of changing environmental conditions on small islands like the Virgin Islands, the university announced Monday in a news release.
The five-year project, titled “Ridge to Reef,” is funded by the National Science Foundation of which the Virgin Islands Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, or VI-EPSCoR, is affiliated.