The University of the Virgin Islands board of trustees is set to meet Saturday and vote on a proposed tuition increase that would raise rates by a total of 14% over the next two years, after seven years without tuition hikes.

The board’s meeting agenda includes a recommendation by the Finance and Budget Committee to increase tuition by 7% effective with the coming fall semester, and again in the fall 2024 semester.

