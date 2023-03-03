The University of the Virgin Islands board of trustees is set to meet Saturday and vote on a proposed tuition increase that would raise rates by a total of 14% over the next two years, after seven years without tuition hikes.
The board’s meeting agenda includes a recommendation by the Finance and Budget Committee to increase tuition by 7% effective with the coming fall semester, and again in the fall 2024 semester.
The board last approved a 5% tuition increase in 2016, and the current cost for full-time undergraduate residents is $4,631 a year.
The first 7% increase would add $324, for a total annual tuition of $4,955 starting this fall, and the additional 7% increase would add $345 starting in the 2024 fall semester, for a total of $5,300, according to the meeting agenda.
The current cost for full-time undergraduate non-residents is $13,892 per year, which would increase to $14,864 this fall, and to $15,900 starting in 2024.
The per-credit cost for part-time undergraduate residents would increase from $154 to $165 this fall, and to $176 in 2024. The per-credit cost for part-time undergraduate non-residents would increase from $463 to $495 this fall, and to $530 in 2024.
For graduate residents, per credit costs would increase from $386 to $413 this fall, and to $442 in 2024. Non-resident graduate costs per credit would increase from $735 to $786, and to $842 in 2024.
At the March 2016 meeting where the board approved the previous 5% tuition increase, UVI President David Hall said he’s “never thrilled” to raise tuition rates but such increases are necessary to keep up with rising costs.
Before that, the board voted to increase tuition by 5% in Oct. 2014.
Hall also said at the 2016 meeting that if the university can increase enrollment, there will be less need for higher tuition in the future.
The university’s enrollment for the fall of 2016 was 2,416, but fell signficantly after the 2017 hurricanes. Hall told the Legislature at a budget hearing in August that enrollment decreased again during the pandemic, and “our enrollment revenue is not at the same level as in previous years, and we are having to underwrite certain auxiliary functions so our student needs are met.”
Enrollment has fallen about 30% since 2016, and there are approximately 1,625 students currently enrolled on the two campuses on St. Thomas and St. Croix, according to the university website.
While the university used federal pandemic relief funding to help support students, Hall told the Legislature in August that increases in the contribution to the Government Employees Retirement System, and increased costs for both health and property insurance “have placed the university in a very vulnerable operating budget position.”
Several other proposed fee increases are on Saturday’s board agenda, including a 13% increase in the price of meal plans.
The Finance and Budget Committee also recommended an increase in the student fee for the campus Wellness Center from $24 to $50 per semester, which increases the Student Activity Fee for students on the Orville E. Kean campus from $44 to $70 per semester effective this fall, according to the agenda.
The board will also vote on whether to increase the graduation fee from $75 to $125.
The board agenda also includes a vote on the recommended appropriations request of $43 million to cover salaries, benefits, equipment, supplies, and incidental expenses for University operations and programs.
In addition, the board will consider a proposed land swap with the V.I. Port Authority, and discuss a report on the University’s key performance indicators with a focus on campus safety, finances, external grants, and development, according to the agenda.
