Federal prosecutors on Tuesday said that a man employed by the University of the Virgin Islands is a dangerous sexual predator, and asked the court to hold him without bail after he was arrested by warrant and charged with raping a woman in 2000 while serving as a Tennessee police officer .
Bridges Randle Jr., 47, of Memphis, Tenn., appeared before Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller on Tuesday for an initial appearance on a warrant issued by the Western District of Tennessee, according to a statement later that day from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.
“Randle was arrested by FBI agents as he was on his way to work at the University of the Virgin Islands this morning. If convicted, Randle faces a maximum sentence of life in prison,” Smith said.
She added that “the warrant stems from a federal indictment which charges Randle with committing a civil rights offense that included aggravated sexual abuse.”
A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
Court records show that Randle, who is also known as “Ajamu Abiola Banjoko” and “Oluwafemi Abiola Banjoko,” is charged with sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty as a police officer with the Memphis Police Department.
Randle is listed on the UVI staff directory as “Oluwafemi Banjoko — Ph.D.” and is employed as “Senior Contracts & Grants Specialist.”
UVI spokesperson Tamika Thomas-Williams in a statement Tuesday evening, acknowledged that the U.S. Attorney has identified “Dr. Banjoko” as an alias of Randle.
“Prior to hiring Dr. Banjoko, the University used a third-party service to conduct a background check. The University had no knowledge of any criminal warrant. UVI has immediately convened an investigation into this matter,” she said. “Banjoko has been suspended pending the University’s investigation and the case in District Court.”
UVI, she added, “thanks the US Attorney’s Office for their work on this case. The University takes these matters seriously and it is our highest priority to ensure the safety of the UVI community.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards filed a 12-page motion for detention Tuesday, arguing that Randle should be detained without bond while he awaits trial because he poses a danger to the community and a serious risk of flight.
Edwards wrote that Randle has been repeatedly accused of violently sexually assaulting women, and was fired from Georgia State University in 2012 for sexually harassing underage girls.
Randle, she wrote, “previously fled from a state trial in 2018” when he faced state charges arising out of the same incident in the current federal criminal case, and “now faces a potential life sentence, giving him a strong incentive to flee again.”
According to the motion, Randle “also has a track record of deception demonstrating his ability to flee effectively, including, among other things, repeatedly changing his name, and providing false information on his application for a driver’s license in the Virgin Islands.”
Edwards also described the conduct that Randle was accused of in 2000 in detail.
In that case, a 24-year-old woman called police to report that her boyfriend had vandalized her car. Officers arrived at her home, conducted a preliminary probe , and said they would need to return to take photographs, according to Edwards.
Later that night, Randle went to the woman’s home and she let him in — her daughter asleep nearby. Randle “told her she did not want anything to happen to her daughter, pulled out his gun, and dragged her to her daughter’s bedroom,” where he raped her at gunpoint,” Edwards noted in her motion.
The victim immediately reported the rape, providing detailed information to police and submitting to a sexual assault kit, where she was swabbed for DNA evidence.
Memphis Police conducted no additional investigation “until her sexual assault kit was finally tested in 2013,” and Randle’s DNA was identified on the vaginal swabs.
Edwards wrote that the only reason Randle’s DNA was in the police database, was because “a year after the assault” on the first victim, on July 18, 2001, Randle reportedly assaulted another woman while on duty as a Memphis police officer.
That victim was also calling police to report domestic violence, and Randle drove her to an apartment complex clubhouse where he sexually assaulted her, according to the motion.
The second victim reported the assault five days later, and police collected semen left on a sofa at the clubhouse that matched Randle’s DNA.
Tennessee authorities indicted Randle for rape in 2002.
Randle “ultimately pled guilty to a felony charge of official oppression and received a one-year probationary sentence,” according to the motion.
Randle also legally changed his name to Ajamu Abiola Banjoko, and the court noted that “the name change made it harder for potential employers to learn about his history of sexual misconduct,” Edwards wrote.
Despite the felony conviction, Randle went on to secure jobs “at various universities in their Upward Bound programs” for high school students, supervising minors, Edwards wrote.
According to the motion, Randle was fired from Georgia State University in 2012, for sexually harassing underage girls, but went on to get a job working with children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Atlanta, and only lost that job after his 2014 arrest for the first rape case in 2000 in Memphis .
He was tried in state court in Tennessee in 2018, and “apparently anticipating a guilty verdict, failed to appear on the day of the jury’s verdict,” Edwards wrote. “Despite his failure to appear on the last day of court, the Defendant was acquitted.”
Edwards said that after the 2018 trial, Randle changed his name again to Oluwafemi Banjoko and moved to the U.S. Virgin Islands. His driver’s license lists the territory as his birthplace, but Edwards said he’s actually from Mississippi.
In addition to his job as a grants specialist at UVI, Randle has listed on his LinkedIn online profile that he is a grant reviewer for three federal agencies, the U.S. departments of Education, Labor, and Health and Human Services.
“Each of those agencies has confirmed that there is no record of the Defendant working there,” Edwards wrote.