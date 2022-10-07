The territory’s first Energy Fair will shine a light on renewable energy, providing Virgin Islanders the opportunity to discover sustainable alternatives to power their homes and businesses.
The University of the Virgin Islands Caribbean Green Technology Center has partnered with the V.I. Energy Office to host the fair, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15 on St. Thomas and Oct. 30 on St. Croix.
“We want everybody to come,” Gregory Guannel, Director of UVI Caribbean Green Technology Center told The Daily News. “Anyone with questions about WAPA, or any that are interested in reducing the cost of an energy bill, conserving energy, investing in energy solutions, and students who are entertaining a career in this field.”
The full-day event is open to the public, and will feature live demonstrations, speeches, workshops, and an energy exhibition fair.
“This is an opportunity for the public to meet and greet with different energy companies, and showcase sustainability projects,” said Ariel Stolz, research scientist with the Caribbean Green Technology Center. “It’s learning what’s out there and increasing their knowledge about these topics.”
Guannel said developments in technology move quickly, and those interested in investing or using renewable energy in the territory might not know where to start.
“We are connecting people to professionals, and the latest and greatest in this technology,” Guannel said.
One highlight of the fair is a panel discussion on electric vehicles, which will be paired with an outdoor demonstration. Guannel noted that attendees can ask owners questions about their experiences using the vehicles.
Stolz will host a workshop on how to power through a blackout, which aims to provide a variety of backup power solutions at different price points.
“We do think solar is a great piece of technology, but it can be out of a lot of people’s price range, and it might not be a realistic solution for today,” Stolz said. “There are small things that can help with blackouts, such as portable chargers or other batteries.”
UVI students have also been invited to participate in Hackfest, where they will be presented with an energy challenge to solve and present their solutions by the end of the day.
“The goal is to communicate to students and young professionals that this is an exciting world, with rooms for lots of innovation and creative ideas,” Guannel said. “We have a lot of challenges that need to be overcome.”
He also noted that the fair will also feature issues of sustainability, with an outdoor composting demonstration and a discussion on zero net-waste.
As a part of the event, the public is invited to tour the Donoe solar plant on St. Thomas and the Spanish Town solar plant on St. Croix.
“While we are encouraging that we do more renewable energy, this is also an opportunity to highlight what we already do have,” Stolz said.