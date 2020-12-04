The University of the Virgin Islands will host a unified virtual commencement ceremony to commemorate degrees earned by more than 300 graduates in the Class of 2020.
“Last spring, in consultation with the members of the 2020 graduation class, the university decided to postpone the May 2020 commencement ceremonies until December,” according to a news release.
“The decision was made on the assumption that by December 2020, COVID-19 would have receded and UVI would be able to safely resume normal activities. The university continues to monitor incidents of the coronavirus in the territory, and ultimately decided to convene an online commencement ceremony.”
Typically, two commencement exercises on both campuses occur in May, but the St. Thomas and Albert A. Sheen campuses will celebrate with a joint ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday.
“The Class of 2020 is worthy of this university’s sincere admiration and respect, and I hope this re-imagined commencement ceremony, though different than what we initially planned, will remind them of the wonderful journey they successfully completed, and the wonderful people that made it all possible,” said UVI President David Hall. “The Class of 2020 is like no other, and they are an exemplary of resiliency and success.”
V.I. native and UVI alumnus Hannibal “Mike” Ware, U.S. Inspector General and accomplished financier, has been selected as the keynote speaker.
Ware, in 1991, earned a bachelor of arts degree in Accounting from the university.
UVI will also bestow an honorary degree upon a prominent native Virgin Islander, Dr. Eugene Petersen. His educational career includes attending the St. Patrick Elementary School, Claude Markoe Junior High, and St. Croix Central High School.
“Borne out of his affection for horses and other animals he matriculated at Tuskegee Institute [University] where he studied veterinary medicine and was the first Virgin Islander to earn a doctor of veterinary medicine degree in 1975,” according to the news release.
“Dr. Petersen returned home to practice his profession and established the Princesse Veterinary Hospital in La Grande Princesse, St. Croix where he practiced for 25 years.”