The University of the Virgin Islands is hosting more than 3,000 students and educators from the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as students from 22 states, 30 countries and two U.S. territories as part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Engagement and educator outreach initiatives.

The event, which is being held in a hybrid format, allowing both in-person and online participation, has attracted students from countries including India, Scotland, South Africa and the United States, and is bringing together NASA scientists, faculty from UVI and other institutions, and Virgin Islanders currently affiliated with NASA facilities to participate in discussions about STEM education and careers, NASA internships, and citizen science activities the agency offers.