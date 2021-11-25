UVI invites community to read together

The University of the Virgin Islands Paiewonsky Library is inviting the Virgin Islands community to come together in a bi-monthly virtual book club.
The first selection is V.I. author Tiphanie Yanique’s novel “Monster in the Middle.”
The club “will offer an opportunity to celebrate a local author and read an interesting story and connect with others through shared interests,” according to the library.
Delve into the lives of “Fly and Stella” as they discover their identities, passions and what it means to love one another.
The first meeting is scheduled for the end of January via Zoom.
To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/8yytxcd3.