The community is invited to join The University of the Virgin Islands at the National Association for College Admission Counseling Virtual College Fairs.
The final fair will take place on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Attendees will have the opportunity to get a detailed look into the degree and certificate programs offered by UVI and at other participating universities, meet with the housing director and gain a clearer understanding of UVI’s admissions process.
To register, visit virtualcollegefairs.org/conventions.
For more information, call 340-693-1097 or 340-692-4158.