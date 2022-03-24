ST. THOMAS — Plans for a medical school at the University of the Virgin Islands have stalled again, after the university’s application for accreditation was not deemed ready to progress to the next stage of review.
“At a meeting last month of the Liaison Committee for Medical Education, a decision was made that the University of the Virgin Islands Medical School should remain an applicant and not move to Candidacy status, which would have triggered a site visit,” according to a news release from UVI.
The statement noted that “the reasons provided related to sufficiency, sustainability and status of resources contained in the University’s application.”
“There were no concerns raised about the curriculum, faculty, facilities, policies or other critical aspects of the medical school’s 900-page application,” according to the statement.
Under LCME rules, the university has 12 to 18 months to address the concerns stated and reapply as an applicant.
UVI has pushed forward, however, even though the most critical component of the medical school — accreditation — has not been solidified.
In October 2015, the LCME rejected the university’s first attempt at creating a medical school, but officials forged ahead with a groundbreaking ceremony in March 2016.
The school’s endowment was initially anchored primarily by a loan, and former UVI trustee Donald Sussman gave the university $6 million for the medical school in May. The school is now named after Sussman, and UVI President David Hall announced in October that Dr. Tai Hunte-Ceasar will be the medical school’s first dean.
The university said in the recent statement that officials intend to continue pursuing plans for a medical school despite the latest setback.
The Board of Trustees has voted to create an ad hoc committee “made up of members of the University’s Board and the Foundation for the University of the Virgin Islands Board of Directors to determine next steps,” according to the statement. “The Board, and thus the University, remain resolute in the belief that a medical school in the Virgin Islands is critical to the health and economic future of the Territory.”
Hall reiterated what he’s said in other statements following an LCME rejection, that while some of the issues raised can be corrected with additional documentation, “the University will work with private donors, federal agencies, and other institutions to enhance the resources associated with the project.”
“The news was disappointing, especially because of the enormous work of the medical school leadership team and the Administration, but our resolve remains firm, and the Committee will work closely with the Administration to analyze and assess the project and determine next steps,” attorney Henry Smock, chairman of the Board of Trustees, and chair of the Ad Hoc Committee, said in a statement.
Meanwhile, one aspect of the plans is still on track — the Medical School Simulation Center located on the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix is scheduled to become operational in late June or early July, according to the university.
“This innovative facility, the recipient of a $14.1 million grant from the Economic Development Administration of the Department of Commerce, will provide comprehensive cutting-edge training for existing physicians, nurses and other medical professionals,” according to the statement.
Further, it noted that the Medical Research and Training Center on the Orville E. Kean Campus on St. Thomas, also a recipient of a $18.6 million grant from the Economic Development Administration of the Department of Commerce, “should be completed in 2022/2023.”