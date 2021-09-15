The University of the Virgin Islands has moved up a spot in an annual ranking of public colleges by U.S. News and World Report.
With an overall score of 47 out of 100, the university placed sixth among the 27 public colleges in the magazine’s Regional Colleges South category. With an overall score of 85, Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland, Fla., was the top school in the category, followed by the University of South Carolina-Upstate, University of South Carolina-Aiken, Elizabeth City State University, University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kentucky State University.
According to U.S. News and World Report, “these colleges focus on undergraduate education but grant fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.”
The southern region includes 12 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The top private college in the region is High Point University in High Point, N.C., with a score of 100.
In last year’s ranking, UVI was seventh among public colleges in the region.
Among both the 125 public and private schools in the category, UVI placed 35th and was ranked 42nd for social mobility.
“UVI’s improved marks reflect our ongoing commitment to excellence, student achievement and the offering of robust financial aid programs to support our students in reaching their goals,” said UVI President David Hall in a prepared statement. “In our global environment where UVI vies for students from around the world, we are pleased to be recognized by a respected authority on college rankings and to rank among our region’s finest schools.
“As we approach our 60th year of serving the Virgin Islands, we could not be more proud of our growth as an institution and for the honor of being nationally recognized once again,” said Hall. “We are grateful for the collective efforts of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and donors who continue to propel UVI forward in our quest for excellence and innovation and to make a positive impact in the Virgin Islands, in our region and beyond.”