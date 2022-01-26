With the possibility of a sixth constitutional convention on the horizon for Virgin Islanders, the Self Determination and Constitutional Development Office at the University of the Virgin Islands has taken on new importance.
“The bill that Sen. [Janelle] Sarauw sponsored makes our task meaningful,” University of the Virgin Islands professor and office director Malik Sekou told The Daily News.
Sekou, a political science professor, started his educational efforts in 2016 with the help of a technical assistance grant that coincided with the centennial of the territory’s transfer to the United States.
“This allowed the university to begin an education campaign to familiarize Virgin Islanders with political status and constitutional development to complement discussion on the transfer,” Sekou said.
Then, the 2017 hurricanes put the office’s work on hold.
In 2019, the League of Women Voters invited Sekou to present recommendations for the territory on how to proceed with constitutional development.
“Former Sen. Myron Jackson was in the audience, and he took up the challenge, and proposed legislation for the referendum voted on in November 2020,” Sekou said.
Overwhelmingly, residents voted yes when asked whether they were in favor of the Legislature enacting legislation to convene a constitutional convention to adopt the Revised Organic Act, or portions of it, as the Virgin Islands constitution.
In September, the university received the first half of a $500,000 U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Insular Affairs grant to establish the Constitutional Development and Self Determination Office.
The office will receive the second half of funding this September, Sekou said.
During the first six months of the grant, Sekou said his office participated in talk shows to share concepts on constitutional development and political status.
Now, he said they are shifting education efforts to address children, and to familiarize them with the topic.
“We are working on creating a virtual library, due to the pandemic we are using virtual assets to upload information,” Sekou said.
One of the first additions to the library is a plain language brochure on the Revised Organic Act of 1954, now available to the public in PDF form on the office’s website.
Sekou said the document seeks to make the concepts as “straightforward and simple as possible” so anyone, no matter their education level, can understand it.
He said it is important to make the political framework the territory currently operates under widely available, especially as residents may soon decide if they will accept it as their constitution.
“It’s low hanging fruit because it’s already in front of us,” Sekou said. “We have the framework established by Congress ... but we’ve never officially agreed to the terms.”
The document, contributed to by Sekou, Paul Leary and Patricia Welcome, also provides a historical context to the Revised Organic Act.
Although the document was passed down to the territory by Congress, many of the amendments are tied to lobbying efforts and constitutional conventions led by Virgin Islanders.
Since 1936, when the first Organic Act was passed, some of the major political reforms include amendments that allow for an elected governor and lieutenant governor, an elected delegate to Congress, a unicameral legislature and a judicial branch with more power.
“By adopting it, as amended, we are consolidating our gains,” Sekou said.
Five attempts have been made to draft a local constitution. The first two attempts failed because they were not authorized by Congress, the third and fourth did not win approval locally, and the fifth effort never reached the final stage after the Constitutional Convention refused to make changes requested by the Obama administration.
Looking forward, Sekou hopes that through continued education and discussion, that the sixth constitutional convention will lead to an official constitution, adopted by Virgin Islanders.