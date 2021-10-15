As any college student will tell you, nothing is worse than having to pay for costly textbooks.
Now, Open Education Resources may make traditional textbooks a memory with the University of the Virgin Islands joining others worldwide in a push for free resources that are much easier on students’ wallets.
In a UVI survey on textbook affordability, 83% of students surveyed strongly agreed with the statement: “The cost of textbooks is a concern for me.”
Enter Affordable Learning, an initiative spearheaded by the university’s libraries that aims to save students money by encouraging professors to transition from traditional textbooks to Open Education Resources.
SPARC, a global advocacy group, defines Open Education Resources as tools and practices free of legal, financial and technical barriers and can be fully used, shared and adapted in the digital environment.
“This is a way to offer equitable access to information,” Nicole Hatfield, library manager for the St. Thomas campus said. “Students don’t always have the resources to purchase the materials they need, so they go without.”
According to SPARC, 93% of students who use Open Education Resources do as well or better than those using traditional materials because they have easy access to the content from the start of the course.
In early 2019, The Foundation for the University of the Virgin Islands awarded $15,000 to the university’s libraries to pursue the affordable learning initiative. The funding goes toward a $500 stipend for professors who utilize Open Education Resources for one of their courses for a semester.
“As long as the faculty member isn’t asking students to purchase materials for the course, it could also be library materials, or anything that is free to students,” Hatfield said.
Since fall 2019, eight professors have participated in the initiative; seven received the $500 stipend and one received a $1,000 stipend for reworking an existing open source material to fit the course.
“We estimate that we have saved UVI students over $100,000 since the program’s inception,” Hatfield said.
At the end of the semester, a survey is given to students and staff who utilized Open Education Resources.
“Overall, it’s been very positive. Out of 47 students who used the resources, 33 said they would recommend it, 10 students said ‘maybe,’ and four said ‘no,’” Hatfield said.
Six more faculty members have agreed to participate in the program this semester, but Hatfield noted that some professors are still hesitant. “One factor that may hold a faculty member back from OER are concerns about what is available openly, that the quality might not be the same as a traditional scholarly article,” Hatfield said. “We support the movement when we can find something that is just as good or better than the traditional costly materials.”
“As the movement grows, the materials will grow as well,” Hatfield said.
Another factor that has popularized the Open Education Resources movement is the switch to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Professors have adjusted courses to be conducted on virtual platforms, and some have found it to be simpler to utilize resources already available to students on the internet. “One professor created a completely online syllabus. Students click on the assignment that week, and it goes right to the open textbook online,” Hatfield said.
UVI has also received funding to train additional library employees in Open Education Resources through an HBCU Textbook Transformation Grant from South Carolina University.
“We currently have four other employees going through a course on Open Education,” Hatfield said.