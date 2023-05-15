The University of the Virgin Islands has been awarded $2.25 million from the National Institutes of Health to help prepare students for careers in biomedical research, the university said in a recent news release.

The five-year grant is part of the Undergraduate Research Training Initiative for Student Enhancement (U-RISE) program. The program is designed to produce a diverse group of rigorously trained students who will compete for highly selective doctoral programs and go on to careers in biomedical research.