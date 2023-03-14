Tropical check presentation

Tropical Shipping presented UVI’s Youth Ocean Explorers with a check for $20,000 on Monday. From left to right, UVI’s Jendayhe Antoine, Howard Forbes, Jarvon Stout, Kim Waddel, Tropical Shipping’s Sal Griffith and Nisha F. Aubain, UVI President David Hall, Tropical Shipping’s Maria Del Mar Rodriguez, and Amber Knight and Erin Hollander of UVI.

The University of the Virgin Islands has received a $20,000 donation from Tropical Shipping to support its Youth Ocean Explorers program.

The donation will be used to enhance hands-on marine science learning for students interested in studying coastal, marine and environmental science, natural resource management, and conservation.