The University of the Virgin Islands Sea Turtle Research and Conservation Program has received a $60,000 donation from the National Save the Sea Turtle Foundation.
“The purpose of the donation is to continue supporting research efforts surrounding the critically endangered Hawksbill sea turtles and lead to the creation of an action plan for the recovery of hawksbills in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” according to a news release issued Monday.
The donation will also cover tuition for four graduate students in the Marine and Environmental Science program.
“It is quite an honor to be supported by this eminent foundation,” said Paul Jobsis, director of the Center for Marine and Environmental Studies. “This is great news for my students and myself.”
Lawrence Wood, who currently serves as research coordinator for the foundation and head of the Florida Hawksbill Project, helped to coordinate the donation. The foundation and the Florida Hawksbill Project have performed several studies on the endangered species, which include satellite tagging, genetics and stable isotope analysis, according to the news release.
“While conducting this research, we were also looking around at other hawksbill projects in the U.S. to support. Through mutual research partners, I met Dr. Jobsis and was introduced to the UVI Sea Turtle Research Conservation program,” Wood said.
Before receiving the donation, the UVI program focused primarily on the habitat needs of juvenile hawksbill sea turtles in and around John Brewers Bay on St. Thomas.
“With limited locations to study and protect the hawksbill in the U.S., we presented the National Save the Turtle Foundation with an opportunity to expand their work for the good of the species,” said Jobsis. “We have been learning about the juvenile turtle’s habitat needs by studying the ones that dwelled along the airport runway. With this donation, we can now expand our research and learn more about how the beaches in St. Thomas and St. John are being used as nesting habitats, so we are grateful and thankful.”