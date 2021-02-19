Very soon, the first exposure to the sounds, sights and smells of a serious motor vehicle accident future EMTs in the Virgin Islands experience might not be on a local roadway where split-second decisions will mean the difference between life and death, but in a controlled environment where instructors can let them make mistakes and offer tips and lessons with no lives at stake.
“Medical simulation — as it is today — is more of an experience. We want to immerse your learner in what they would experience at a hospital, a motor vehicle accident out on the road, a mass casualty ... we want to re-create that experience closely as possible,” said University of the Virgin Islands Medical Simulation Center Director Charlene Navarro.
“Audio, visual, even smell. We have mannequins that can simulate the process that you would see in a normal person and abnormal as well.”
“The mannequins will be able to blink, cry, cough. You will be able to put a stethoscope to the heart and hear pulses. ... We can simulate bleeding,” she said.
These lessons for physicians, EMTs, nurses and everyday Virgin Islanders will be taught at a purpose-built facility now nearing completion at the University of the Virgin Islands’ St. Croix campus. The one-story, 21,332 square foot center will consist of surgical skills labs, simulation rooms, a 70-seat lecture hall, conference space, dining hall and offices.
While the facility will eventually become a key part of the university’s future medical school, officials aren’t waiting to start making an impact.
“When it opens, which will definitely be this year, it will be a major contribution” to the community, said university President David Hall.
“Simulation training has become such a fundamental part for the medical profession,” Hall said. “The fact that we can offer that here in the V.I. will provide not only a wonderful service locally, but for the regional community and national community.”
“Our physicians and nurses and allied health professionals,” Navarro said, “have the opportunity here to practice in a safe environment. They have the opportunity with live tissue to practice hands on.”
For Virgin Islanders, that means better preparedness for the next hurricane and better medical care, according to Navarro. There are many procedures which physicians perform only a few times a year, if at all, she said. At the simulation center, a physician will be able to practice a procedure using state-of-the-art technology so they can offer a new service on island, or simply be more confident in an emergency.
“We have medical experts on both islands who are taking an active interest,” Navarro said.
“We will have a full-time cadre and we will have guest speakers and facilitators who will provide training. We are looking to have partnerships with some of our more prominent educational facilities,” she said.
Already, the university has a key partnership in place. The University of South Florida’s Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation in Tampa is helping the local center develop training programs needed by local health care professionals to maintain certifications.
“The intent is to have guest speakers come in an provide training,” Navarro said. “Hopefully, one year we will be able to host a conference.”
And while the Florida facility is a key backstop for UVI, Navarro herself has extensive experience in medical simulation.
Prior to joining UVI as the center’s director, Navarro worked as the director of nursing at Frederiksted Health Care, Inc. and was previously employed at UVI as an adjunct faculty member in the School of Nursing. She moved to St. Croix in 2016 following a distinguished career in the U.S. Army and Air Force capped by leadership roles in medical education and simulation training on the mainland U.S. and overseas.
Medical school
While the simulation center will start having an impact once it opens later this year, the university’s long-term focus remains on educating students and future doctors. “As far as education, this is an opportunity to bring some of those high-tech career fields,” Navarro said. “There really is no venue where the youth can get vocational training in robotics and other high sciences that are the future.”
Thanks in part to a $28.6 million grant from the U.S. Commerce Department, opportunities won’t be limited to St. Croix. On St. Thomas, where medical students will start their education, the university is in the planning stages of building a third medical school building — a biomedical research building.
“Our primary area will be infectious diseases and health,” Hall said. “That will change over time based on the researchers we are able to attract.”
The university hopes to have the simulation center in operation and the new labs completed by the end of the year, Hall said.
As for the medical school, “we still have to be able to secure more funding,” before UVI applies for accreditation again, Hall said, indicating that private donors and the government have given them some “encouraging signs.”