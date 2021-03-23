Just in time for hurricane season, the University of the Virgin Islands will be able to retrofit its library and five St. Thomas dormitories thanks to a Federal Emergency Management Agency award of $4.1 million.
After the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, the university’s facilities were compromised,” UVI Chief Financial Officer Shirley Lake-King said in a statement. “This project will ensure that students can remain in the residence halls during and after the passage of a storm.”
A wind retrofit of the five residence halls (North, South, East, West and Middle) and the Paiewonsky Library will harden components of the buildings, including roofs, entry doors, windows, gutters, electrical and mechanical equipment, lighting, security systems and other at-risk elements.
The work will conform to current building codes and meet the 180 mph Design Wind Speed requirements for the Virgin Islands and the American Society of Civil Engineers, according to the V.I. Disaster Recovery Office, which is overseeing the projects.
“These dorms have been home to many local, national and international students over the years. Ensuring that all students are safe and secure in the face of a disaster is critical to fostering a resilient community of higher education learners,” said Recovery Office Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien.
Mitigating the risks posed by hurricanes will allow the university to recover and return to normalcy quickly after weather events, Williams-Octalien said.
UVI’s residence halls on the St. Thomas campus accommodate around 350 students and range between two to four stories. They offer single and double occupancy units as well as suite-style housing.
The resources housed in the two-story Paiewonsky Library include special Caribbean and local historical collections as well as instructional and research materials.
Funding projects that protect intellectual and cultural assets such as these are among FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program’s core functions.