The University of the Virgin Islands will begin a hybrid of both in-person and virtual instruction next semester, according to UVI President David Hall.
Appearing before the Senate Committee on Education and Workforce Development on Tuesday, Hall said his plan was to have students move back to campus for a “modified” spring semester, where some classes will be in-person and others will remain online, and restrictions and protections will be aplenty.
“We will have only single-occupancy [rooms] in the residence halls; masks or face shields will be required and social distancing,” Hall said. “We’ve also installed a number of shields, especially in high traffic areas; and we’re experimenting with a device, where in certain buildings, it takes your temperature, scans you and disinfects you … before a person moves into a building.”
Hall said UVI will also bring COVID testing to those on campus.
“We are hoping that things stay the way they are in the territory,” he added. “But we’re feeling comfortable at this moment that we can start moving back toward our regular type of instruction.”
UVI classes went virtual in March. The Class of 2020’s commencement ceremony, scheduled for Dec. 11, is expected to remain virtual. More information on the semester starting Jan. 4 is expected this month.
Lawmakers on Tuesday were hoping to receive a similar update from the V.I. Education Department about the territory’s public schools and plans for next semester.
However, Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin, along with St. Croix Superintendent Carlos McGregor and St. Thomas-St. John Superintendent Stephan Jurgen, did not show up despite being invited to testify.
Berry-Benjamin sent a letter to Committee Chairperson Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, indicating that Education representatives would be attending to previously scheduled commitments during the time of the hearing.
Berry-Benjamin also said more information will be shared with the public.
Frett-Gregory said she was “disappointed” by the absence, and said Berry-Benjamin and her leadership team were not living up to their responsibilities.
“It is only fair that the people of the Virgin Islands know what is the next step for our educational system here in the territory,” she said. “We want to know what is happening with our children … to relieve some of the anxiety. What is the next step? That’s what we’re trying to get from the Department of Education today.”
At the close of the hearing, lawmakers voted to subpoena Berry-Benjamin and her leadership team to appear before the Senate Committee on Education and Workforce Development at 10 a.m., Dec. 11, to provide a bevy of updates, to include an update on the first marking period; plans for students returning to classrooms; and the availability of Chromebooks and MiFi devices for students.
Voting in favor of the subpoena were Frett-Gregory, along with Sens. Stedmann Hodge Jr., Kurt Vialet and Janelle Sarauw.