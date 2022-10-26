Fresh on the heels of launching a certificate program in construction management, the University of the Virgin Islands is giving students the option to earn an associate degree in that field.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously for the new associate of applied science in construction management approval by the Board of Trustees during its last meeting of the year, and just in time for an expected boom in the construction industry with post-hurricane repairs in both the public and private sectors still incomplete. Prior to that, only a certificate program, launched in the fall of 2022, was available.