Aspiring culinary artists, food industry professionals, and “anyone who enjoys a good meal” will now be able to participate in the University of the Virgin Islands new Culinary Arts Program.
The program, launched Monday on the Orville E. Kean Campus on St. Thomas, combines “high school, post-secondary, and real-world experiences, giving those enrolled an opportunity to prepare for the workforce, the university said in a released statement.
Further, it noted that industry professionals enrolled will be able to earn “leading industry certifications’’ that will be recognized nationally upon completion of the program.
“We are extremely pleased and excited to roll out this program. It’s something the community has been requesting for quite some time,” UVI President David Hall said.
He added that the university spent a “considerable amount” of time to ensure the new curriculum would produce “well-rounded culinary professionals” that would help alleviate labor shortages in the hospitality industry territorywide.
At the start of the program, beginners and chefs will be trained for six months using the Certified Fundamentals Cook method, which combines hands-on learning and “immersive industry experience” to prepare students to work in a food-service setting. Students will study and learn skills under the fundamentals cook method including food safety and sanitation, nutrition, kitchen skills, food preparation skills, management and cost-control, cooking, baking techniques and plating techniques.
The program will be housed under UVI CELL, and will operate from the new 13D Research and Strategy Innovation Center, located at the former West Bay Supermarket building.
According to the statement, Wild Sage, a student-run restaurant inside the new innovation center, is set to open by spring. The restaurant will be used as a training location.
“We’ve assembled a dynamic team of industry professionals under the leadership of Chef Kerish Robles who has worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition,” Suzanne Darrow Magras, the director of UVI CELL said.
The division wants to ensure that the curriculum provides students with a “comprehensive culinary experience” that is “on par” with other culinary programs across the nation, she said.
UVI officials said that certification courses through the American Culinary Federation and other industry organizations will include refresher courses for culinary professionals and community cooking classes.
“I’m excited to have been given the opportunity to develop this wide-ranging program for our community. We have such amazing potential in the food industry in our territory and even more talented people in our community that will benefit from this program,” said Robles, who will serve as program manager for the culinary program. “This unique concept in the Caribbean will hopefully allow our team to educate and broaden the understanding of the world of food and service, while producing quality leaders in the industry.”
The university hopes to extend the program to the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix soon.